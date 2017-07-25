Ride-share company operates without licence in Vancouver area

A new rideshare company is operating in the Vancouver area without a licence even though the B.C. government has yet to allow industry giants Uber and Lyft into the province.

Udi Kuaiche launched in the Lower Mainland four months ago and its drivers are already picking up hundreds of customers every day, a company spokesperson told Metro. Udi Kuaiche operates much like Uber but customers hail a car via WeChat, a Chinese version of WhatsApp.

The City of Richmond says it started investigating after a resident filed a complaint about the company two months ago.

“Most of the interest has been coming more from the media than the public. Nonetheless, we have been investigating,” said city spokesperson Ted Townsend.

He confirmed the company does not have a business licence to operate in Richmond and has no physical office in the city from what bylaw officers can tell.

“They are operating in violation of our business licence bylaw,” he said.

“We are talking to our counterparts in other municipalities as well as the RCMP about the best way to approach this.”

Drivers who don’t have a passenger transportation licence can face a $1,150 fine if they are caught picking up a passenger. The province has handed out five violation tickets to drivers so far, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. It is not clear whether the tickets were given to Udi Kuaiche drivers.

“The ministry is aware there are some companies connecting passengers with drivers of unlicensed vehicles for hire in the Lower Mainland. An investigation into this matter is underway and given this investigation, further details about the companies or the drivers can’t be provided,” a ministry spokesperson said in an written statement.

Provincial transportation laws currently ban ride-sharing but the recently-ousted B.C. Liberals promised to bring in regulations by the end of 2017. The new NDP government said bringing ride-share into the province is a priority but has not set a date yet.