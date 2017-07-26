Vancouver promises 600 more modular apartments for homeless by winter

The City of Vancouver plans to build 600 more temporary modular apartments by the end of 2017 to immediately house people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The pledge comes as homeless rates have risen to historically high levels in the region, and are expected to rise by 6 per cent a year in Vancouver.

In February, the city opened a 40-unit modular building at Main and Terminal, touting the cheap and fast form of construction as a model for building new housing.

The idea is to put the temporary housing on sites that are in the process of being redeveloped, and to move people in who are in transition from a shelter or SRO to a more permanent form of housing.

Earlier this year, the city had to back away from a plan to build more modular buildings in East Vancouver after hearing concern from residents. The details of where the 600 new units would go are still very much in the air, said Luke Harrison, CEO of the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency.

“We’re working through just how we could get a site zoned and landing the supply in short order,” Harrison said. “That’s really a concerted effort through community services and planning to identify both technical site constraints, but also (do) the public engagement and the practical constraints around bylaw changes.”

Harrison added that getting the modular units won’t be difficult. This type of construction is usually used to quickly build work camps for oil and gas, and that industry has been going through a downturn.

Mayor Gregor Robertson said he hoped other Metro Vancouver municipalities will jump on board to increase the number to 1,000.

The plan is part of an overall strategy to build 12,000 new social housing units over the next decade for a range of low-to-moderate income people, ranging from people receiving $710 a month on welfare to families who earn $99,910. That 12,000-unit goal would double the current social housing target.

While the city hopes to fund some of that goal through the empty homes tax and developer contributions, Vancouver will also need the help of senior levels of government.

There are currently 18,400 Vancouver residents who spend more than 50 per cent of their income on rent; 2,100 homeless; and over 4,000 people living in “inadequate” housing like private single-room occupancy hotels.