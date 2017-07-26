Still no suspects, motive in Burnaby murder of Marissa Shen, 13: police

Police have no suspects nor any motive yet in the murder of Marissa Shen, a 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby's Central Park in the early hours of Wednesday, July 19.

That means, effectively, that whoever killed the teen in what police said was a seemingly "random attack" — so far, at least — is still at large.



All investigators could tell reporters one week after — at a spot not far from where Shen's body was discovered seven hours after she was last seen — was that her killing was apparently "random," but with few details public it's unclear whether that simply means they don't know.

Police released a short video of Shen's last sighting hours before she was found, but said that the video itself does not show anything suspicious. However, they pleaded with the public to come forward with any videos, selfies, or sightings no matter how innocuous, as anything would help them put pieces together in their investigation at this point.



Friends, family and community members gathering in the park over the weekend to mourn the loss — and to pray for answers about what happened. A makeshift memorial had grown since the vigil full of flowers, stuffed beluga toys, and Marissa's name writen on a large cardboard sign.

Three teens from Shen's school laid a bouquet of flowers and said they knew the victim somewhat but were not close, describing her as shy. One said the last she saw her was during their woodworking class, where she saw Shen making a stool. Another acquaintance played softball with her during physical education class.

