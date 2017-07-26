Overdose crisis affecting Vancouver's First Nations at stunningly high rate: chief medical officer

The overdose crisis is affecting Indigenous people at a stunningly higher rate than the rest of the population, Vancouver’s chief medical health officer told city council July 26.

“Their risk of overdose was 12 times the rate of the rest of the population in Vancouver,” said Dr. Patricia Daly, chief medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, of an analysis of emergency room visits between 2012 and 2016.

Daly added that while in the rest of the population, people who overdose are 80 per cent men and 20 per cent women, for aboriginal people the proportion of women who overdose rises to 40 per cent.

After an initial spend of $1.9 million on extra firefighters and more than $200,000 for a new community policing centre, Vancouver city council Wednesday approved a series of smaller grants to frontline organizations to fight the deadly opioid overdose crisis.

The total $601,800 represents the last of a $3.5-million fund specifically for the opioid crisis the city raised late last year with an extra 0.5 per cent property tax increase. (Smaller batches of funding were also doled out in January and February, including to frontline organizations.)

Some examples of organizations that will receive this final round of funding include the Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society ($34,580 to “expand outreach and peer-based membership meetings to support Indigenous peoples who use illicit drugs and/or illicit alcohol") and RainCity Housing ($60,000 to implement “six peer-run overdose witnessing rooms for socially isolated residents at risk of overdose at RainCity supported housing.”)

Merbat Beyene, executive director of the WISH Drop-In Centre, spoke about what the $23,000 will mean to her organization, which works with female sex workers who work on the street. Over 60 per cent of the women WISH works with are Indigenous, a figure Beyene called a “gross over-representation.”

The funding will go towards a van WISH operates, which travels throughout Vancouver through the night to offer harm reduction and safe sex supplies, as well as referrals for housing and addictions treatment.

“We’re losing women at an extraordinary rate,” Beyene said. “We can’t keep up with the memorials we’re organizing, we can’t keep up with the number of times we are reviving women.”

While the number of overdoses seem to have levelled off from a spike seen in April and May, both overdose calls and deaths continue to be at historic highs. Vancouver expects to see 400 deaths due to overdose by the end of the year if current trends continue, said Mary Clare Zak, managing director of social policy with the city.