Refugees' legal aid extended 3 months after funding injection

Refugees in British Columbia won't see their legal aid axed next month after all. That won't happen until at least mid-November.

The Legal Services Society of B.C. extended its free service it had announced would end for often low-income and vulnerable migrants Aug. 1 because of severe funding shortfalls.

The news ends weeks of uncertainty and concerns the program's cancellation would harm some of the most marginalized populations who have little access to justice or recourse. But advocates said more effort must be put into securing permanent funding.



“Refugees are an extremely vulnerable group," wrote Mark Benton, the society's CEO, in a statement. "Many have faced persecution and torture and they need help to navigate our complex legal system.

"The need for increased funding is the result of the global refugee crisis, which resulted in a 145 per cent increase in legal aid refugee cases at LSS over the past three years."

Soon after the LSS revealed its Aug. 1 deadline, Metro met a Mexican kidnapping and torture victim whose family fled the U.S. to B.C. — but were denied legal aid and forced to do their own legal paperwork.



“It's terrible not to have a lawyer because you don't have the support to know what to do,” said Jesús Soriano, 45, told Metro. “I have heard that legal aid will end, but that's terrible because what I'm living right now I can't sleep …



“I need assistance for my family and my daughters, but without it … many people coming behind us are going to find these same problems."

The B.C. government confirmed its federal counterparts had injected "additional short-term funding" to "ensure refugees in B.C. can continue to access legal aid," according to a statement Wednesday.

But the funding only extends the services through the middle of November, the province warned.

“Legal aid and equal access to justice for all in British Columbia is a top priority," wrote Attorney General David Eby in a statement. “We appreciate the work of Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould who secured additional short-term federal funding which provides a solution at least until the fall."

But the Coalition for Latin Advocacy in B.C. wrote in an email that simply extended the August deadline three months does little to satisfy fears that asylum-seekers could fall between the cracks and suffer dire consequences.



"The federal government came with a simple band aid solution to a humanitarian crisis," the advocacy group stated. "Funding only available until November and the conclusion of federal-provincial discussions regarding immigration and refugee legal aid in the middle of a global refugee crisis is extremely concerning."

The group also said it has further concerns that simply restoring funding doesn't address some problems clients already faced accessing the services, and the advocates hoped to meet with Legal Services Society.



"We will ask them to secure funding for the whole year," they wrote. "… In this meeting as well, we are going to talk about transparency, possible discriminatory practices and exclusionary eligibility criteria, as we heard many cases of refugee claimants that were denied the service prior to the cut of funding."