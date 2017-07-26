Transit ridership in Metro Vancouver up 4.5 per cent
TransLink releases 2016 ridership numbers and say 2017 is on pace for even more growth.
Transit ridership in Metro Vancouver is at a record-high, according to TransLink.
The transit authority released its 2016 Transit Service Performance Review on Wednesday, which shows ridership that year hit a record-number 384.8 boardings.
That number represents a 4.5 per cent increase in ridership over 2015.
Every part of the region saw an increase of ridership from three to five per cent, except South of the Fraser, where ridership went up 10 per cent.
Jeff Cross, vice-president of planning and policy at TransLink, said that growth has continued into 2017, with another 6.3 per cent increase in the first quarter of the year.
If that trend, which coincides with an increase in transit investments this year, continues, TransLink says it could break 400-million boardings this year.
