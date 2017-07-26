West Fraser Timber Co. to buy U.S. lumber business for US$430 million

VANCOUVER — Canadian forestry company West Fraser Timber Co. says it has agreed to buy a U.S. lumber business for about US$430 million.

B.C.-based West Fraser says it will acquire the operations of the Gilman Companies from the Howard Gilman Foundation and other shareholders.

The Gilman Companies are comprised of six sawmills and a finger-joint mill in Florida and Georgia as well as an administrative office in Georgia.

The operations employ approximately 900 people and have a combined annual production capacity of 700 million board feet of lumber.