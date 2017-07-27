News / Vancouver

RCMP confirm body of missing teacher Alvin Dunic found

The body of Alvin Dunic, 57, has been recovered from a creek in southeastern British Columbia, nearly two months after he disappeared.

RCMP officials say Alvin Dunic vanished on May 29 after telling others at Crawford Bay Elementary and Secondary that he wanted to check a location for a possible field trip.

VANCOUVER — The body of a 57-year-old man has been recovered from a creek in southeastern British Columbia, almost two months after he disappeared.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says Creston RCMP confirm that the body recovered Wednesday from Crawford Creek, 75 kilometres north of Creston, is believed to be that of Alvin Dunic.

He was a teacher at Crawford Bay Elementary and Secondary School and disappeared May 29, while searching for an appropriate location for a school outing.

Dunic's car was found near a trail leading to the creek a short time later.

An extensive search was conducted but high water hampered those efforts and the search was suspended in early June.

The news release from Moskaluk says Creston RCMP continue to assist the coroners service with the investigation into Dunic's death.

