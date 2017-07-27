Vancouver files 60 civil charges against Balmoral owner

The City of Vancouver has filed 60 civil charges against the owners of the Balmoral Hotel, using a bylaw that requires landlords to keep buildings in good working order.

The charges come as the city acknowledges that, by evacuating the building in June, it has lost some of its power to compel the landlords to rehabilitate the building, and have no way to require reoccupancy.

“The majority of other work items (other than structural work required by the city) were standards of maintenance issues and are being pursued through legal mechanisms, however now that the building is not occupied, the normal course of an enforcement order does not apply,” city communications staff wrote to Metro on July 21.

“The building is privately owned, and while the City does not have the tools to require the rehabilitation and reoccupancy, we will continue to put pressure on the owners to complete the work.”

The city ordered the Balmoral be evacuated on June 2 because a structural engineering review found the building was at risk of collapse. Around 150 tenants had to leave by June 12, but through the efforts of BC Housing and the city, found housing mostly at other single-room occupancy hotels.

Eighteen infractions were identified in a Jan. 31 inspection, while 42 came to light on April 19. If the owners, the Sahota family, are found guilty, they could pay between $250 and $10,000 for each infraction.

The city says the building is undergoing a complete review by a contractor hired by the Sahotas, and much work will need to be done before the building is ready for occupancy.

If the Sahotas end up letting the building sit empty when it could be rented, they will not have to pay Vancouver’s empty homes tax. That’s because the building’s zoning is split between Class 1 (residential) and Class 6 (business, including hotels), and the empty homes tax does not apply to Class 6 buildings.

While single-room occupancy hotels originally did operate as hotels when they were building the early part of the 20th century, most, including the Balmoral, now offer more or less permanent housing to Vancouver’s poorest residents.

Along with the Balmoral, the Sahotas own other Downtown Eastside single-room occupancy hotels like the Regent and Astoria. Other real estate holdings include an office building on Nanaimo St. in Vancouver, a cannabis farm on the Sunshine Coast, and the family’s stately home in Vancouver’s elite Shaughnessy neighbourhood. The Sahotas are notorious for failing to do required repairs on its buildings, many of which house the region’s poorest, most vulnerable residents.

While problems at the Balmoral, Regent and other Sahota properties have been well-known for years, community advocates have criticized the city for being reluctant to enforce its own standards of maintenance bylaws. Under those bylaws, the city can step in to do the work, then bill back the landlord.

That process could eventually lead to negligent landlords losing ownership of a building, lawyer Jason Gratl previously told Metro: if the landlords failed to pay the city back for the repairs, the city could then file liens against the building.