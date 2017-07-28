Former Premier Christy Clark to resign as leader of B.C. Liberals

Christy Clark will resign as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party.

The former premier, whose government was recently defeated in a vote of confidence, made the announcement in a statement released by the party Friday morning.

“Today, I informed my caucus colleagues of my intention to resign as leader of the BC Liberal Party effective Friday, August 4,” the statement reads. “Serving as Premier and serving the people of British Columbia for the past six and a half years has been an incredible honour and privilege.

“I am so proud of everything our BC Liberal Team has accomplished. From working to make British Columbia Canada's leading economy and creating more than 200,000 new jobs, to helping thousands of single parents go from welfare to work through the Single Parent Employment Initiative, to British Columbia’s gift to the world, the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest.

“I am certain that British Columbia's best days lie ahead. Because British Columbians can, through hard work, determination, and perseverance, achieve anything they set their minds to.”