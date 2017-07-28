Fireworks starts Saturday with new venue at Second Beach

Organizers of Vancouver’s annual Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival are hoping a new area at Second Beach will help to manage the large crowds that turn out for the event.

Fireworks professionals from Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada will vie for top spot on July 29, Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The contenders will set their fireworks displays to songs by Canadian music icons: The Tragically Hip, Leonard Cohen and Bryan Adams.

“We had a situation last year where we had a significant crowd (around 500,000) on the last night of the festival and as a result this year we have adjusted our plans accordingly to make sure we’re able to have people enter and leave safely,” said Supt. Michelle Davies with the Vancouver Police Department.

Organizers are moving some of the pre-show festivities from Sunset Beach to Second Beach this year, including musical performances and activities for kids. It’s an effort to accommodate more people on the bigger Second Beach lawn. Festival-goers can choose to watch the fireworks from Second Beach if they don’t mind a “partially obstructed” view.

“We’re also encouraging people to come down a little earlier as part of the ability to manage crowds, to filter them through throughout the afternoon,” said Paul Tilbury, co-chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

If you’re planning to head into Stanley Park, the B.C. Ambulance Service has a tip: bring a flashlight. Families are also advised to make a plan in case they get separated, choosing an identifiable landmark as a meeting place.

Fireworks no-nos include:

-Don’t drink (possible fine of $230)

-Don’t bring or fly drones

-Don’t litter

-Don’t smoke in parks (fine of $250)

-If you do smoke and you don’t put out your cigarette out properly, you could face a $500 fine.

-Don’t drive: take transit, bike or walk to get to the festival