Metro takes flight with airshow veteran ahead of Celebration of Light

It was a silly question.

The name is airbrushed on the riveted aluminum fuselage of the Canadian Harvard Mark IV, ahead of a raspberry-blowing cartoon Sylvester (of Sylvester and Tweedy fame) and a red lightning bolt that zips beneath the double cockpit to a red star at the airplane’s tail.

So, why is it called Pussycat 2?

“A pussycat,” pilot John Mrazek explains, with a suggestion of a grin behind his silver goatee, “has nine lives.”

Mrazek, who began flying airplanes in 1964 in Czechoslovakia and has been flying in aerobatic airshows since 1981, was forced to land his original Pussycat in the waters off Victoria in March 1993. Neither he, nor his passenger, were injured, but they did face a sizeable and chilly swim.

“The hardest part was swimming to shore.”

Mrazek’s Harvard Mark IV, which was salvaged from the water and restored, was built in 1952 and was one of the last to roll off the assembly line in Montreal. At one point, the Canadian Air Force owned about 3,000 Mark IIs and Mark IVs, but phased them out in the 60s. There are only about 32 or 33 still flying in Canada.

The veteran airshow pilot is performing Saturday ahead of this year’s Honda the Celebration of Light. He promises it’ll be loud and smoky.

“It’s not a stunt,” the pilot cautions as he readies the aircraft at Boundary Bay Airport for a flight Thursday to check out his stage, a 4,000 foot by 1,200 foot “box” marked by buoys in English Bay.

“Everyone calls it a stunt. But a stunt is 50-50, like jumping off a building and hoping someone catches you. With aerobatics, it’s completely predictable.”

The 65-year-old aircraft rattles into the sky and roars and rumbles its way above the Lower Mainland. Mrazek pulls a few tight circles to get a look at the fireworks barge and the site of Saturday’s performance. Gravity, our old friend, introduces himself, slamming me hard into my seat and squeezing the air from my lungs like a deflating bagpipe. Outside is a blur of sailboats and freighters, with office buildings and condo towers peeking behind the green mass of Stanley Park.

And then we’re off to the real deal, rattling out over Indian Arm above Belcarra and Deep Cove to get a first-hand taste of his head-spinning, stomach-churning (and definitely not-a-stunt – although it feels like it) aerobatics.

He starts with a couple of sharp turns and an aileron roll. Mrazek’s voice crackles over the headset and advises me to keep my eyes on the horizon. The experience is jaw dropping. The gravity is immense – I’m trying to film, but can’t physically hold up my phone.

Then he does something called a Cuban Eight. Basically it’s an infinity sign of loops and rolls that makes your head implode.

It’s incredible.

And then we’re out of the loop and bounding across the sky back to Boundary Bay. We were above 2,000 feet the entire time and Mrazek says it’s a different experience when you’re performing closer to the ground.

“It’s the freedom,” he says when asked about what attracted him to flying. “Flying gives a different dimension to when it comes to looking at how you live your life.

“It’s rewarding to be able to do things which sometimes seem impossible.”

2017 Honda Celebration of Light

The annual Honda Celebration of Light gets under way Saturday with Team Japan (Akariya Fireworks) paired with a classic Canadian song that will be chosen by festivalgoers.

This year, the festival features an expanded (and licensed) festival site at the Park Stage at Second Beach, featuring B.C. musicians and food trucks. For more information visit HondaCelebrationofLight.com.