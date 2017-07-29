Evacuation alerts lifted for 100 Mile House, B.C., as wildfire threat

100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. — An area of British Columbia's South Cariboo region is no longer under an evacuation alert as the wildfire threat subsides.

The Cariboo Regional District announced Saturday that the evacuation alert for 100 Mile House and surrounding communities was rescinded.

Officials warn that an alert or order forcing people from their homes yet again is still a possibility.

Environment Canada forecasts rising temperatures up to and above 30 degrees Celsius for the southern Interior in the coming week, and the BC Wildfire Service has said the forests are much more dry than normal.

Officials said Friday that roughly 5,000 people remain displaced by evacuation orders, although the exact number of people currently out of their homes is unclear.