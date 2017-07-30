UBC study uses genomics to prevent medication side effects in children

UBC researchers are launching a study that aims to protect children from adverse drug reactions by looking at their genetic code.

Side effects from medicine are the fifth leading cause of death in North America and about 50 per cent of children take prescription medicine at least once per year, according to Dr. Bruce Carleton, a paediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital and professor at UBC’s Faculty of Medicine.

He wants to add genetic testing to the list of options doctors have when they prescribe a drug to children.

“Right now, the way you use drugs is you say my child has a problem, and the doctor says here is a prescription. And you’re told, if there is a problem, then let me know.”

Carleton hopes his study will help doctors be more proactive when prescribing medicine to children.

“Now, they could have a test result that might say we need to rethink whether that is the best option for your child, given their risk for a specific reaction.”

The process and wait time would be similar to taking a blood test – except without the needle. Patients would simply provide a saliva sample and the results would be available the next day, said Carleton.

Doctors already have access to information about how 140 different drugs, including antibiotics, painkillers, and mental health medication, react to certain genetic markers.

But Carleton’s $3-million project will aim to help doctors compare that information to real patients who could benefit from lowering their dosage, or taking an alternative drug.

He plans to create a system where genetic testing for children is built into existing treatment options.

Similar programs exist for adults but there are none in North America for children, said Carleton. It’s important to fill that gap, he said.

“Children are not just tiny adults. They bio-transform drugs differently. They have different gene activity levels than adults.”