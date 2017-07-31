'Bring on the rainbows!' Vancouver Pride week kicks off

Carrie Serwetnyk and Tru Wilson, this year’s Grand Marshals for the Vancouver Pride Parade, had slightly different reactions when they received the request to fill the ceremonial position.

“My mom told me and I said, ‘What’s a Grand Marshal?’” Wilson told Metro following the official city proclamation marking the start of Pride week.

“I got really excited because Pride means so much to me and so much to everyone. It’s just such a great honour. Let’s bring on the rainbows, let’s go!”

Serwetnyk took a little longer to come around to the idea.

“It was kind of terrifying and sensational at the same time — to imagine going down the road with thousands of people staring at me kind of scared me,” Serwetnyk said.

“Because I run a business, I did have this fear – I’m gay, but in my career, I just don’t mention it. So I just said, all right, this is part of my journey.”

Wilson, 14, is a transgender rights advocate who filed a human-rights complaint against the Catholic school she attended when the school refused to let her attend as a girl. The complaint resulted in policy changes at Catholic Independent Schools to support the accommodation of transgender students.

The Ladner teen’s proud parents and siblings will accompany her during the parade.

Serwetnyk, 52, played on Canada’s national soccer team from 1986 to 1996 and was the first female soccer player to be inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. She founded Equal Play, a non-profit devoted to girls’ participation and leadership in sports.

“To imagine that we can raise a rainbow flag next to our maple leaf is just extraordinary, especially when we look around the world,” Serwetnyk said during her speech at the proclamation event.

“I want to think about young Tru Wilson, who just boldly decided to be herself — imagine that. Especially when we look at Tweets from south of the border, we know it’s not always easy to share how we feel.”