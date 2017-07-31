Faulty construction caused wall to collapse in Strathcona: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC has cited a masonry contractor and a construction company for workplace safety violations in the construction of a firewall that collapsed in a windstorm on April 7.

No one was hurt in the incident at Gore and E. Pender in Strathcona, but three adjacent properties sustained serious damage. Six tenants are still unable to return to their homes and were only recently let back in to retrieve their belongings. One of the buildings, a coach house behind 315 E. Pender St., is so badly damaged it will have to be demolished.

“Nobody had clothes except the clothes they had on their backs,” Ken Cooper, a tenant, told Metro last week. “Everything I had brought to Vancouver was being held captive.”

The historic Lee Benevolent Society building at 313 E. Pender St. sustained major damage to its roof.

Alegra Masonry was responsible for building a firewall between the Lee building and a six-storey rental building, called Brixton Flats, under construction on the corner. The developer of Brixton Flats is GMC Projects.

According to WorkSafeBC’s inspection report, Alegra had constructed the 50-foot high wall, adjacent to the wood-frame Brixton Flats building. The wall had not been secured, as directed by structural drawings provided by the architect, Gair Williamson Architects.

“During the erection and dismantling of a structure or equipment the employer must ensure that all partially assembled structures or components are supported as necessary to safely withstand any loads likely to be imposed on them,” according to WorkSafe’s report.

WorkSafe also sited Peak Construction for failing to inspect the workplace to detect unsafe working conditions, including Alegra’s wall. Peak also did not immediately notify WorkSafe of the accident.

While Peak Construction has complied with some of WorkSafe’s requirements to submit reports of future compliance, the workplace safety agency has had difficulty getting in touch with Alegra Masonry. Even after imposing several deadlines, the agency has still not received compliance reports, and Alegra is now facing a fine of $512.

Alegra is no longer the masonry contractor on the project and has been replaced by Empire Masonry.

Nick Vukelic, the owner of Alegra, said the fault lies with the structural firm, who he says failed to catch “all of the through-holes that were supposed to tie my firewall back to the wood structure.” Vukelic said he couldn’t recall the name of the company but said they had inspected Alegra’s work at least two times.

“It wasn’t in our scope of work to do the job of tying the wall back in.”

Vukelic also said the cold, snowy winter also impacted the project.

“Everybody in town was way behind schedule and we were just getting breathed down our necks: ‘Hurry up, get this job done, get going, don’t stop, don’t do anything, just get the wall up.’ I probably should have followed up with them to make sure they had done their job.”