Heat wave expected to break records in Lower Mainland

A heat wave could break records in parts of the Lower Mainland this week, with temperatures forecasted to soar to a sweltering 36 degrees inland.

People in the Fraser Valley can expect temperatures in the upper 30s due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the province, according to experts. Meanwhile, Vancouverites may experience 30 C temperatures for the first time this year by Wednesday.

Several records for hot weather will likely be broken by the end of this week, said Cindy Yu, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“This is the hottest so far this year. This is the first time we are seeing temperatures around Metro Vancouver reaching the high 20s, low 30s and lasting throughout the week.”

The hottest temperature recorded in the month of August in Abbotsford is 36.3 degrees, set in 1996. The forecast for Thursday, August 3, is 36 degrees.

While the ridge of high pressure is sticking around this week, an easterly wind could dampen the blazing temperatures starting Tuesday by one or two degrees, said Yu.

But that wind could also bring smoke from Interior wildfires to Metro Vancouver said Yu.

“Having the smoke is not the necessarily best situation. Either we get the hot temperature or we get slightly elevated particular matter levels,” she said.

Temperatures are forecasted to dip slightly over the weekend, with a high of 27 degrees in Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday.

Average August temperatures in Vancouver hover around the 22-degree mark, according to Yu.

With temperatures forecasted to hit eight-degrees higher than that, charities are ramping up efforts to protect the vulnerable from heatstroke and dehydration.

Union Gospel Mission normally distributes hats and water bottles during the summer but this week, it plans to load up a truck with water and juice and drive it to alleys and parks, according to a spokesperson.

The goal is to keep people in the Downtown Eastside hydrated during the hottest hours of the day.