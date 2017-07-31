‘I am done with public life’ says Christy Clark

Christy Clark is done with politics.

In her first, and possibly last, press conference since announcing her resignation as the leader of the B.C. Liberals, the former premier ruled out a comeback or running for another office.

“I am done with public life,” Clark said, after joking to media in Vancouver she’s happy to take questions, “before I leave you for the rest of your lives.”

“I’m not planning on going back, that’s for sure,” she explained. “To me, politics isn’t a happy job. It’s not a fun job, really. It’s fulfilling, though, and it’s really interesting and I loved doing it.

“Life is about doing service for others. And so I’m going to find a way in my next career to do service, to continue to do service, to try to make other people’s lives better. Because to me that’s the path to happiness but I don’t see that being in politics anymore.”

Clark said she saw the writing on the wall on election night, May 9, when the Liberals failed to secure a majority government.

“Looking back, I knew in my heart from election night that it was time for me to leave,” she said. “And that feeling grew as the Lieutenant Governor called on John Horgan to form the government. I was going to resign as leader that night but I felt like I had a responsibility to get the party, get the caucus into the opposition offices and kind of get us organized. I didn’t want to leave in the midst of chaos. So I stuck around.”

Until Friday, that is, as the B.C. Liberal caucus met in Penticton and Clark abruptly announced her resignation as leader and MLA for Kelowna-West.

“My head caught up with my heart,” she said. “As a leader, you know when it’s your time to love. And this was my time to leave.”

Clark claims she had the unanimous support of the B.C. Liberal caucus to stay on as leader, but knew it was time for a change at the top with the party facing life on the opposition benches for the first time in 16 years.

“I decided it was time for our party to renew,” she said. “It’s going to be an adjustment for our party and our caucus to learn what it is to be in opposition. They’re going to have to find some new energy and I felt it was time for them to do this. I don’t think there is going to be an election in the fall, so why not get out of the way? It was the right time for me.”

Already media reports are swirling that high-profile Liberals like Sam Sullivan, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson and Jas Johal could be making a leadership bid.

Other reports have speculated Conservative MP Dianne Watts, the former long-time mayor of Surrey, could also be in contention.

But Clark refused to be drawn into the debate over her successor, nor will she endorse any candidate over another, she said.

“I’m not going to try to influence [the leadership race] in any way,” Clark insisted. “I’m going to vote because I’m a member, but I’m not going to get involved in any of the campaigns. This decision belongs to the members of our party and they will make the best decision.”

Clark said she doesn’t yet have a plan for her own future aside from gardening and making her son, Hamish (who stood by her at the press conference), finish his homework.

The Eleventh Grader is often by Clark’s side and said he was “relieved” his mother is quitting politics.

“She’s been premier for most of my life that I can remember, so I think it will be an interesting change,” he said. “We’re going to see a lot of theatre. We got two subscriptions to the Art Club season.”

Asked if she’d encourage Hamish to pursue public office, she said his interests lie elsewhere.

“What he does is completely up to him. My son is a talented young man, he’s got a great future in theatre,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being a stage mom.”