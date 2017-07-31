Junk-remover donates 600 mattresses to DTES tenants

A Vancouver junk-removal company diverted 600 perfectly good mattresses and box springs that were destined for the landfill by giving them to charities and SROs in the Downtown Eastside.

The mattresses came from a hotel in downtown Vancouver and were only a few years old – many high-end hotels have a policy of switching out mattresses often, explained Mike Jijian, founder of Just Junk.

“In most cases, the mattresses are recycled,” he said.

“But these mattresses were great – they were five years old at most.”

The job of bringing truckloads of mattresses to transfer stations usually goes to larger mattress-disposal companies.

“Mattresses are very challenging in Metro Vancouver because anywhere that you go, there is a disposal fee attached to them,” he explained.

But this time, Jijian won the contract with a cost-saving proposal – he would find new homes for the mattresses in the Downtown Eastside.

It would save the hotel about $10,000 in mattress-disposal fees at Metro Vancouver transfer stations, where it costs $15 to $20 to drop off a mattress or box spring.

“We decided to approach it a little differently. When we bid on it, we approached some of the [single-room occupancy] hotels and some of the organizations in the Downtown Eastside and tried to see if there was interest,” he said.

Jijian received 25 emails in just one day.

Most organizations don’t accept mattress donations due to a fear of bed-bug infestations. But the dramatic response shows there is a huge need for beds in some communities, he said.

“We managed to give away every single unit.”

Many of the mattresses went to tenants at SROs like the Regent and the Astoria, according to Jijian.

“The tenants were thrilled and they said these were the best mattresses they had ever slept on in their lives, so we were quite happy in the way it worked out.”

It was the first time Just Junk took on a job of that scale but Jijian says he would have no hesitation doing it again.

“It was a bit of a risk we assumed by taking on this [contract] but it’s certainly something that we’d like to do more of.”