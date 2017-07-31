Taseko Mines one step ahead, two steps back as Tsilhqot'in file lawsuit

First Nations are in court Monday hoping to once-and-for-all stop a controversial gold and copper mine from proceeding — despite two federal rejections and a new environmental setback from Ottawa.



Members of the Tsilhqot'in Nation want a judge to overturn a B.C. Liberal drilling permit granted to Taseko's New Prosperity Mine in its final days before handing power to the NDP on July 18.

"The tailings pond would be above Fish Lake, and we don't think they can save the lake," Chief Roger William, of Xeni Gwet'in First Nation, told Metro. "It's a sacred area, where our people used to live before they were forced onto the reserves.



"We're filing injunction to keep Taseko out of Fish Lake. There is significant impact to our Aboriginal rights, and to grizzlies, fish and the water."

Williams and Chief Russell Myers Ross of Yunesit’in First Nation, both members of the Tsilhqot'in National Government, will be at Supreme Court of B.C. in Victoria to launch a new lawsuit against the mine, which was rejected by the federal government in 2013. They're seeking an injunction to halt any work at the mine site pending several ongoing court challenges being resolved, Williams said.

"There are so many concerns and issues," he said. "There is significant impact to our Aboriginal rights, to grizzlies, fish and the water … There are a lot of reasons why (it) shouldn't even be looked at by B.C., let alone approved.

"They approved it right in the middle of four of our six Tsilhqot'in communities being evacuated by the wildfires — this decision in the middle of that was so disrespectful."

It follows another setback for the company's estimated $3-billion mine near Williams Lake, at which Taseko estimates there are 414 tonnes of gold, which at today's base price would fetch $2.1 billion, in addition to roughly 2.4 billion tonnes of copper.

On Friday, a senior compliance and enforcement officer with the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) wrote to Taseko Mines Ltd.

"The Agency considers the proposed activities described in the Notice of Work to be in connection with the carrying out of the New Prosperity Gold-Copper Mine Project," wrote Kristin Coverley. "… The proposed activities are subject to the prohibitions of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act 2012 … Enforcement action may be taken should Taseko Mines Ltd. not comply."

The letter, addressed to Taseko's chief operatoing officer, John McManus, came in response to his request one week before, shortly after the B.C. NDP took office.

The company's president Russell Hallbauer, however, insisted that the project was both environmentally sound and respected local First Nations.