B.C.'s police commissioner orders hearing into abuse of authority complaint

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's police complaints commissioner has ordered a public hearing into the actions of a Vancouver constable over a complaint of abuse of authority.

A Vancouver man contacted the commissioner saying he believed police entered his home unlawfully after he found a man in his laundry room in November 2015.

The complainant said he asked the stranger who he was and the man flashed his badge, started questioning him, said he was under arrest, searched the home, then left without an explanation.

A Vancouver police discipline authority found Const. Brian Hobbs committed two acts of abuse of authority by unlawfully entering the man's home and by placing the resident in handcuffs.

But Commissioner Stan Lowe says the superintendent went beyond the Police Act in his finding and the complainant didn't testify so the ability to search for truth in the proceeding has been hampered.