BC SPCA sees spike in calls about dogs trapped in cars

The BC SPCA is warning dog owners against leaving their furry family members in a parked car after recieving almost 600 reports about dogs trapped in hot vehicles so far this year.

Staff fielded 23 calls last weekend alone about dogs in hot cars, triple the number it received at the same time last year. Temperatures are expected to reach a blistering 30 degrees in Vancouver this week and 36 in the Fraser Valley.

Leaving a dog in a parked car could kill the pooch in minutes, says Lorie Chortyk, spokesperson for the BC SPCA.

“Even in the shade, with the windows rolled down it can take as little as 10 minutes for a dogs to suffer heatstroke and die in a hot car,” she said.

“During this hot weather, the BC SPCA urges people to leave their pets at home if they are going someone where they would be leaving them in a parked car.”

The warning comes a week after a Port Coquitlam veterinary hospital posted a photo of a dog that had died from being left in a parked car.

“Your dog will be much happier – and safer – at home, with shade and plenty of fresh cool water,” said Chortyk.

“It is such a preventable tragedy.”

Unlike humans, dogs don’t sweat and can only cool down by panting and releasing heat through the pads of their paws.

The temperature inside a parked car can go from 26 degrees to 43 degrees in 20 minutes – dangerous for any dog or human.

Heatstroke symptoms include exaggerated panting (or the sudden stopping of panting), rapid or erratic pulse, salivation, anxious or staring expression, weakness and muscle tremors, lack of coordination, convulsions or vomiting, and collapse.

The BC SPCA is also emphasizing it is illegal for people to break car windows to rescue an animal. People are asked to call the police in case of emergencies.

How to help

Note the license plate and vehicle information and ask nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately

Call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722

Call 9-1-1 in emergencies

Emergency supplies

Keep these emergency supplies in your car in case you see an animal in distress

Bottled water

Small bowl

Towel that can be soaked in water

Battery-powered fan