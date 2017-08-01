Liberals move on with life after Christy Clark

The B.C. Liberal Party is already preparing for a “new chapter” without outgoing leader Christy Clark.

The former premier says she’s done with public life once she resigns from the party and as Kelowna West MLA on Friday.

In his first address to party members Monday afternoon, hours after Clark’s farewell press conference, new B.C. Liberal executive director Emile Scheffel laid out the party’s plans for the future.

“Over the coming months, the team at the party office and I will have three key priorities,” Scheffel wrote. “Working with the party executive to plan and execute a leadership election process that will future grow, renew and strengthen our party … decisively winning a by-election in Kelowna West, adding a new member to our tremendously strong BC Liberal caucus team … ensuring that the next leader takes the helm of a strong, united and grassroots-based party that honours volunteers, welcomes all British Columbians who share our core values, and is prepared to fight and win the next election.”

Scheffel wrote that he watched Clark’s conference with “many emotions” but “above all, determination to help build on her legacy as we enter a new chapter for Today’s BC Liberals.”

Media have already speculated high-profile Liberals like Sam Sullivan, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson and Jas Johal could be making a leadership bid, along with Conservative MP Dianne Watts, the former mayor of Surrey.

None have yet formally announced their intentions.

One long-time Liberal, however, has declared he is interested in taking back the seat vacated by Clark in Kelowna West.

Ben Stewart was the two-term MLA for the riding who gave up his seat for Clark so she could run in a by-election after losing in her own riding of Vancouver Point Grey in the 2013 election.

For doing so, he was named the province’s special representative in Asia.

But the founder of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery announced Tuesday he wants his old seat back and will seek the BC Liberal nomination for Kelowna West.

“It was a genuine honour and love to work for the families and constituents of Westside Kelowna, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve again,” Stewart said in a statement. “I am running to ensure that the place where I grew up, the place that I call home, has a strong voice moving forward.”