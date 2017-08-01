Ousted LNG advocate Gordon Wilson defends job

Gordon Wilson wasn’t surprised when his phone rang Tuesday morning and he was fired.

What did surprise him were accusations he’d done little for the $550,000 he earned since 2013 as B.C.’s liquefied natural gas “advocate.”

The former B.C. Liberal leader — who infamously crossed the floor to the NDP, returning to endorse ex-Premier Christy Clark’s 2013 election campaign — heading her government’s LNG Buy B.C. program.

“It’s the new government’s prerogative, just as it was the former Premier’s prerogative that she could have pulled her Order in Council if I wasn’t doing my job,” Wilson told Metro Tuesday. “It doesn’t surprise me that the New Democrats would do that, but I’m hoping they don’t kill the LNG Buy B.C. program because it’s a really good program.”

Bruce Ralston, the NDP’s Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, said he could find much evidence of work he completed on the taxpayer dime.

“We were unable to find any written reports, written by him, as to what he did,” Ralston told the Globe and Mail. “I think all the briefings were oral. There were no notes, even, of those oral briefings.”

The jobs minister also told Postmedia that Willson gets no severance pay, adding that, “I think the previous premier took care of her friends and he was a friend of hers.”

Wilson admitted he “was surprised” by the allegations, adding Ralston “has never spoken to me in the 3.5 years I was the LNG advocate. I repeatedly made overtures.

"I wasn’t hired to write reports. That’s like firing a plumber because he didn’t put enough light fixtures in."

Wilson said he worked “directly with B.C. companies” informing them of LNG opportunities, helping businesses needing “additional financing and revenue" who "wanted to engage," and meetings in LNG-hopeful towns like Kitimat, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Dawson Creek and Vancouver Island.

The program Wilson headed was created in late 2013 to “connect LNG proponents with large and small companies from across B.C.,” its website states. “Through outreach and advocacy, the program helps raise broad public awareness and understanding of LNG projects, and promotes the use of B.C. businesses to project proponents and their major contractors.”

As for the fact only one relatively small LNG proposal has actually reached a final investment decision (FID) to build a plant — and last week’s news that Malaysian state oil firm Petronas was abandoning it’s much larger Pacific NorthWest LNG plans altogether because of poor market conditions — Wilson insisted his work wasn’t for naught, and that LNG could still have a future in B.C. despite the obstacles to getting an FID.

“It’s more like a hockey game,” Wilson explained. “The FID is when you drop the puck and start the game — that’s when you start spending money.

“But before that, you have build an arena and hire your team and its coach. Huge amounts of money has been spent in this province over last four years by proponent companies who came in and prepare the ground …We wanted to ensure that British Columbians, in particular First Nations, were properly positioned to take advantage of those opportunities.”

He said Petronas pulling the plug shouldn't dissuade British Columbians, nor the B.C. NDP, from pursuing an LNG sector in the province.

"That decision had nothing to do with the political personalities of the premiers," he argued. "It didn’t matter if it were Christy Clark or John Horgan — Petronas and their partner companies do business globally with governments of virtually every stripe, from communist to neofascist — all that’s important is the economics of their projects…