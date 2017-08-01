Surrey Mounties warn people to stay away from 5 men targeted in shootings

Mounties are warning the public not to interact with five men who have been targeted in shootings in Surrey over the past two months.

The five men, who are all in their 20s, are considered a risk to public safety, Surrey RCMP said in a press release on Monday.

“Each of these individuals has refused to provide information to police on these violent incidents,” said Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the head of RCMP in Surrey.

“At this point, we must assume that these men continue to be targets and, as such, we are advising the public to be cautious of any interaction with these five individuals.”

The five men are: Karman Singh Grewal, 25, of Vancouver; Manbir Singh Grewal, 28, and Ibrahim Amjed Ibrahim, 29, both of Coquitlam; and Indervir Singh Johal, 23, and Harmeet Singh Sanghera, 23, both of Surrey.

There have been 27 shootings reported since the beginning of the year and six of those were in July. Overall, it’s a decrease of 47 per cent over the same period of time last year.

“I know the residents of this city are frustrated. I hear all of your concerns and I share your frustration,” McDonald said.

“However, I do want you to know that we are making headway and we are aware of a number of people who are involved. As a result, our number of shots fired and our violent crime overall have been declining, but we need to keep the pressure on to obtain the proper evidence for arrests and successful prosecutions.”