The resurrection of Sai Woo’s rooster

Ever heard of a resurrected rooster?

After a months-long search for a 1920s-era piece of Vancouver Chinatown history, the owner of the neighbourhood’s historic Sai Woo restaurant had to give up on her dream of surfacing a giant neon rooster sign that once adorned the building.

At least until 1959, when the iconic signage was last spotted in a mere one-second of film reel about Chinatown. That wasn’t much to go on, but the 158 East Pender St. restaurant’s current owner, Salli Pateman, cast her net far and wide for tips — offering a $500 reward.

“I got calls and emails about, ‘You should try here,’ or ‘It’s probably in this neon graveyard,’” she recalled in a phone interview. “We really did try, but in the end to no avail.

“The only evidence of the sign even existing was one two-second clip from a 1959 video we found. That’s the only image we’ve ever found.”

The search gained even more attention after a great-granddaughter of the man who founded the Chin Wing Chun society, which owns the heritage

building, joined the quest during her B.C. Liberal election campaign.

Although Kim Chan Logan was in the end unsuccessful in her bid for office, the attention garnered and Pateman’s efforts saw pledges pour in to help re-create the historic sign from scratch.

Pateman hired TDH Experiential Fabricators to resurrect the original rooster sign as close as possible in look to the original — “from scratch,” using only the film clip. It would cost her more than $18,000 which she fundraised on Kickstarter, offering $1 credit at the restaurant for every $1 pledged.

In the all-or-nothing online campaign’s final days, she was $522 short of her goal, meaning it would all be for naught. Local Chinatown businessman Stephen Wong, stepped forward to ask how much she needed.

Wong had inherited Modernize Tailors from his father, Chinatown entrepreneur Bill Wong, who died in April. Wong hand-delivered the final amount.

“Bill Wong used to eat at Sai Woo when he was younger,” Pateman said. “Stephen drove to my house and gave me $522 and said, ‘It’s in memory of my father.’ That last pledge was super special. In the end, the community was what brought the sign back.”

On Saturday at sunset, the finished sign was finally placed in its original spot, and Pateman thanked those who chipped in to restore a bit of Vancouver history from the “neon glam era” before the signage came to be viewed as an eyesore. Today, she said, it’s making a comeback with other Chinatown businesses looking to re-make their neon heritage look.

“It’s pretty incredible how they were able to recreate it from scratch,” she said of TDH’s finished product. “It needed to be neon and exactly as it was from the late 20s until 1959.