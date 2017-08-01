Trudeau talks overdose, housing and transit with Vancouver mayor

Following a tour of B.C.’s Interior where intense wildfires have been burning since early July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time this morning to meet with Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.



The opioid overdose crisis, housing affordability and transit investment were all on the agenda, said the two leaders during a brief photo op this morning prior to the meeting.



“Obviously the opioid crisis is a terrible scourge for us and something we’re battling hard to save lives,” Robertson said. “We’re looking forward to seeing a B.C. government that’s focused on connecting the dots between Ottawa and Vancouver, making sure that the funding is flowing and the health care is there for treatment on demand and making sure addictions are treated like every other affliction.”



As he had stated on three early morning television and radio interviews, Trudeau spoke about the federal government’s re-entry into the housing sector after a 30-year absence. The most recent federal budget committed $11 billion over 11 years for affordable housing projects across the country.



“Mayor Gregor has led the big city mayors’ caucus on the opioid crisis and I’m looking forward to working together to address this terrible, terrible epidemic,” Trudeau said. “In general I’m very much looking forward to talking about what the mayor has highlighted on affordable and social housing. Creating more rental stock is going to be very important.”