Watchdog calls out NDP stalling on political donations

British Columbia’s foremost critic of big money in politics was frequently accused during the recent provincial election of being pro-NDP and anti-B.C. Liberal.

But now that the tables have turned in the Legislature, thanks to the NDP’s governing pact with the Greens, the government transparency watchdog Integrity B.C. appeared less than impressed on Sunday.

That’s because, two weeks after assuming power, the new government has made no move to curb the influx of unlimited amounts of cash from companies, unions, and individuals of any origin into the political system — which was dubbed by another group, Democracy Watch, as “legalized bribery” in an earlier Metro interview.

“This is too important for British Columbia and we’re going to call out any posturing, any hedging — by any party — on this issue,” Dermod Travis, Integrity B.C.’s executive director wrote on Facebook Sunday.

His comment came after NDP Attorney General David Eby told CBC News the promised political donations rules would have to wait until paired with lobbyist reforms — in order, as Eby put it, to ensure the legislation was “bulletproof.”

Travis said he has “little doubt” the NDP will live up to its promise “in 2017,” but meanwhile the party and its B.C. Liberal opposition continue to fundraise unabated.

Before he became premier, NDP leader John Horgan promised banning corporate and union donations, and limiting how much individuals could give, would be his “first order of business” in office. On March 28, his party said, “In less than 50 days we could ban big money from politics.”

Since then, 126 days passed, albeit with the B.C. Liberals clinging to power for months after their May 9 razor-thin minority win in which they led by a mere 1,500 votes roughly province-wide.

“Here’s an easy solution to that problem: cut B.C.’s election spending limits in half or by about $5.9 million, so they would be on par with the federal limit,” he wrote. “Or cut even further and bring them on par to limits in Quebec and Ontario.