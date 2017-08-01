Wildfire smoke drifts into Vancouver area as heatwave builds
Smoke from wildfires in the interior is drifting into the city, according to authorities
Vancouverites woke up to hazy skies Tuesday morning and the smoke may stick around for several days, according to authorities.
Outflow winds are bringing smoke from wildfires in B.C.’s Interior to the South Coast, causing the regional authority to issue an air quality advisory. The smoke arrived just in time for a heat wave that is expected to hit the Lower Mainland and temperatures could soar as high as 36 C in the Fraser Valley by Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
Seniors, infants, and those with lung or heart conditions should stay indoors while the air quality advisory is in effect, said Metro Vancouver in a written statement.
Health authorities are reminding people that anyone can suffer from heat stroke or dehydration. People who plan to be outside during the hottest hours should drink plenty of water, even if they do not feel thirsty, said Vancouver Coastal Health.
