Wildfire smoke drifts into Vancouver area as heatwave builds

Vancouverites woke up to hazy skies Tuesday morning and the smoke may stick around for several days, according to authorities.

Outflow winds are bringing smoke from wildfires in B.C.’s Interior to the South Coast, causing the regional authority to issue an air quality advisory. The smoke arrived just in time for a heat wave that is expected to hit the Lower Mainland and temperatures could soar as high as 36 C in the Fraser Valley by Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Seniors, infants, and those with lung or heart conditions should stay indoors while the air quality advisory is in effect, said Metro Vancouver in a written statement.