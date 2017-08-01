Wildlife rescue braces for heatwave patients

Wildlife rescue organizations are getting ready for the heat wave expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast this week, as soaring temperatures could put wildlife in danger.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC is asking the public to keep an eye out for animals struggling to cope with the heat.

“They don’t have the luxury of air conditioning,” said Laura Evans, a wildlife technician at the rescue.

Staff and volunteers at the centre are expecting to see more animals suffering from heat-related injuries in the coming days. Forecasts predict temperatures could reach 36 degrees in the Fraser Valley by Thursday.

“The hottest days are ahead so we are bracing for it for sure," said Evans.

Young nestlings are especially vulnerable. The rescue centre has already taken in six baby seagulls that were injured after jumping out of their nests too early.

Gulls often build their nests on the rooftops of highrises.

When it gets too hot, baby gulls sometimes jump from their nests to the ground below before they are ready, explained Evans.

“The little guys can definitely hurt themselves jumping if they are not ready,” she said.

“We have a couple of guys with broken legs from jumping.”

Birds sometimes spread out their wings and pant in an attempt to cool down, she said. That’s normal behaviour, but if animals appear disoriented or lethargic, people can help by using a spray bottle with water or puting out a small dish with water, said Evans.

Sometimes animals just need a bit of guidance as well, she added.

“You can always try gently encouraging the animal to a shaded area nearby,” she said.

“For bigger birds you can put out a kiddie pool and put rocks or sticks in the water so if smaller animals get in, they can climb out.”

Many animals admitted for other injuries and illnesses have come in dehydrated, she added. This week, staff and volunteers are implementing precautionary measures to ensure patients don’t suffer from heat stroke.

“They now have access to splashes pools where they can cool themselves down.”

The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. treats 5,000 patients annually and has taken in 3,000 so far this year. The centre specializes in treating injured and orphaned birds, as well as small mammals and reptiles.