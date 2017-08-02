After West End building cracks, tenants look for answers

Tenants of a West End apartment building are concerned for their safety and their housing security after large cracks appeared in interior walls of their building — caused, they believe, by construction next door.

While city building inspectors say the cracks are “pre-existing” and “of no concern,” the owner of the building warned tenants in a letter that the building could collapse, and has advised them to move out.

Residents insist the cracks are new and first appeared two weeks ago. Some are two to three inches wide and run from ceiling to floor.

“I first noticed it in my place in the kitchen,” Frizzle said as he showed Metro some of the damage. “Then I was told there was one in (the laundry room) that was even bigger.”

The ominous cracks have been growing in size, Frizzle said, and the laundry room door no longer hangs straight or closes properly. In another room, the “whole wall is buckling. That’s what really scared us,” Frizzle said. A gas line also runs along that wall, he said.

The tenants believe construction of a new condo building next door is the likeliest cause of the damage, but the Aldon’s property manager, Ken Yeung, said that has not yet been determined. Metro sought comment from the Westbank, the developer of the 21-storey rental building, and from the construction contractor, Icon West. Neither company responded.

The City of Vancouver has issued a stop work order at the construction site at 1770 Pendrell because the “contractor had done construction that deviated from the approved plans.”

Frizzle and his fellow tenants were alarmed when they received first an eviction notice on July 26 — which was later withdrawn — and then a letter from the building owner, HH Maple Investments, saying that tenants should try find alternate accommodation. HH Maple has owned the building for about a year, according to Frizzle.

“The building maybe collapse if the next door construction extraction go deeper,” the July 30 letter reads in part.

Frizzle said he and his neighbours had a good relationship with the previous owner, but since HH Maple bought the building, it’s been difficult to get repairs done and when they are, it’s often by unskilled workers, Frizzle said.

Spencer Chandra Herbert, NDP MLA for Vancouver-West End, is concerned about the situation and said he will be advocating for the tenants.