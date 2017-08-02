Body found in burned SUV in Surrey
Police asking for public’s help after body was discovered in the 18700 block of 24th Avenue.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burned SUV in Surrey early Wednesday morning.
RCMP were called to the 18700 block of 24th Avenue about 20 minutes after midnight for a burning vehicle. The body was discovered inside the burned SUV.
The surrounding area was cordoned off for a long time as homicide investigators were called in.
Police ask that anyone with information call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-IHIT or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.