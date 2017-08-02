News / Vancouver

Body found in burned SUV in Surrey

Police asking for public’s help after body was discovered in the 18700 block of 24th Avenue.

A body was found early Wednesday inside a burned SUV in Surrey.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burned SUV in Surrey early Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to the 18700 block of 24th Avenue about 20 minutes after midnight for a burning vehicle. The body was discovered inside the burned SUV.

The surrounding area was cordoned off for a long time as homicide investigators were called in.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-IHIT or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

