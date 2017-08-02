Feast to find mural stories

Inhabitants of two neighbourhoods spanning East Vancouver will have a chance to feast their senses on two new murals planned for the area.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Indigenous residents of Hastings-Sunrise and Grandview-Woodlands will have a chance to feast in a literal sense while they share stories, ideas and visions for those murals, which form part of Canada’s 150th celebrations.

“We’re going to listen to stories and share ideas … to have community input on what is the story from the community, instead of maple leafs, moose and beavers,” explained Ronnie Dean Harris, an Indigenous artist and educator who is facilitating Wednesday’s community outreach feast.

“There’s lots of mural art in this town, but it’s a double-edged sword right now. Murals have the power to both revitalize a community and to gentrify a community.

“The reason we really want to get a voice from the Indigenous community, especially elders and youth, is that we want the narrative to come from the people, so they’re actually part of the art and it can be a narrative of the people in the neighbourhood.”

The five murals will be created by Vancouver-based Nomadic Alternatives, a design firm made up of celebrated artists Nelson Dedos Garcia and Xochitl Garcia-leal, whose iconic work appears prominently across the city.

The duo is also known for artwork on album covers, including for K-OS, Avril Lavigne and K’naan.

According to Patricia Barnes, with the Hastings North Business Improvement Association, the plan is to complete two wall murals, out of a total of five planned, that “depict the history of the Grandview-Woodland and Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhoods through artistic collaboration and community connection,” she said in a statement.

They will “look at this area from the beginnings to today’s vibrant, diverse, welcoming neighbourhood.

“The murals seek to utilize the strong voices of elders and youth in the community while gathering with Indigenous world view around food and arts in urban spaces.”

A former graffiti artist himself, Harris said he likens street art to a form of Indigenous “totemization” — creating lasting records from shared communal learning.

“For me, totemization is when communities used to come and think together, to solve problems together and to put their understandings in their totem poles, longhouses and weave it into clothing,” he said.