Photos: Vancouver's sky so smoky from wildfires it's visible from space

Thick smoke from Interior wildfires blankets the Lower Mainland in these NASA photos.

Thick smoke covers the Lower Mainland in this satellite image on Aug. 1, 2017.

Courtesy NASA

Satellite images give a dramatic view of the thick smoke blanketing the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island.

A progression of images taken over several days from NASA’s Worldview website shows the smoke from wildfires burning in B.C.’s Interior gradually shifting with the wind direction from northeast B.C. and Alberta to southern B.C., the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Monday warning seniors, people with heart or lung problems, or parents with infants to stay indoors because of the smoke.

B.C. has had more than 840 wildfires since Apr. 1, burning more than 4,000 square kilometres and 300 buildings, at least 70 of which were homes.

Here's what the wildfire situtation in B.C. has looked like from space for the past two weeks:

Smoke obscures most of Southern B.C. on July 17, 2017. Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory the next day.

The winds shifted to the northeast on July 18, 2017 prompting Metro Vancouver to drop their air quality advisory.

By July 19, 2017 the smoke is being pushed toward northeastern B.C. and Alberta.

This photo on July 25, 2017, after several days of cloudy skies, shows much clearer skies over most of Southern B.C.

This photo on Monday, July 31, 2017 shows the smoke now heading south, toward the coast. Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory for the next day.

On Aug. 1, 2017 the smoke completely obscures the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island. Smoke from the fires is also quite heavy over parts of Washington State.

