Photos: Vancouver's sky so smoky from wildfires it's visible from space

Satellite images give a dramatic view of the thick smoke blanketing the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island.

A progression of images taken over several days from NASA’s Worldview website shows the smoke from wildfires burning in B.C.’s Interior gradually shifting with the wind direction from northeast B.C. and Alberta to southern B.C., the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Monday warning seniors, people with heart or lung problems, or parents with infants to stay indoors because of the smoke.

B.C. has had more than 840 wildfires since Apr. 1, burning more than 4,000 square kilometres and 300 buildings, at least 70 of which were homes.