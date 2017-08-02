'C'est absurde': French cuts decried, as 5% more bilingual Vancouverites

The Vancouver School Board's "absurd" decision to axe one-quarter of its Kindergarten French immersion classes this fall makes even less sense in light of new Census data, bilingualism advocates argued Wednesday.

Since 2006, the number of people who speak both official languages in Metro Vancouver climbed by more than 4.5 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. That's nearly 7,500 more bilingual adults in the region, despite the fact that they grew at a slightly slower pace than the population.

"The hard growth is from the historically strong and healthy French immersion programs that cities like Vancouver had," said Glyn Lewis, executive director of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon, in a phone interview. "The numbers grew because all those kids benefited from the programs.

"Having those opportunities available on demand means that now those kids are old enough to report that on the census … It really shows the impact of that program."



But despite the rising bilingualism, in late May the Vancouver School Board (VSB)'s B.C. Liberal-appointed trustee — who ousted the city's elected trustees over a budget dispute with the province last year — moved to cut five of the district's 20 immersion classes starting in September. The cuts would turn away hundreds of children from one of the only entry-points into grade school immersion every year, Lewis said.

"We're talking about 150 kids being turned away from French immersion this September, in addition to all the kids on waitlist from before," he said in a phone interview. "If we start restricting access and cutting programs like the VSB has, eventually we're going to see a decline in the number who report themselves as bilingual."

Lewis, who just returned to Vancouver after spending time in France and elsewhere in Europe, said that continent's support for multiple language learning is an inspiration — and suggests what's possible here.



"In Europe, most students learn two to three additional languages by the time they graduate high school," he said. "For the Vancouver School Board to cut one-quarter of its phenomenally popular French immersion program is absurd.

"I've never seen such a regressive policy decision concerning French in B.C."

The district's instruction director, Adrian Keough, wrote in a report that French immersion is a "program of choice" and that cuts were forced, he said, by the B.C. Teachers’ Federation’s victory at the Supreme Court of Canada, which forced B.C. to restore class sizes to 2001 levels. “This has contributed to the decrease in the number of available Kindergarten French Immersion spaces,” he wrote.



The new B.C. New Democrat government has promised to restore an elected school board in Vancouver, but said that instead of replacing the ousted board members will hold new elections, likely in October to coincide with Vancouver's council byelection to replace NDP chief of staff Geoff Meggs.

"This is going to be a huge election issue," Lewis said. "We need representatives in there listening to the concerns of these parents who want opportunies for their kids."

According to the 2016 Census languages data released Wednesday, the total number of French speakers in B.C. rose to 64,310 last year, up nearly 3,000 from a decade before and exactly 8,000 from 1996. Those who speak French at home or are among the nearly 72,000 British Columbians whose "mother tongue" is French have access to French schools.

But for the nearly seven per cent of the B.C. population who are bilingual in both official languages, French immersion has limited entry and waitlists.

