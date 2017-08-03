Ahead of Vancouver Pride, LGBTQ refugees shine 'spotlight' on stories, struggles

For 33-year-old East Vancouver photographer Rainer Oktovianus and his husband Eka Nasution, being able to celebrate Pride Week in their new city is hard to describe.

"Experiencing our first Pride was so freeing and very — I can’t put it in words," he told Metro, taking a moment to search for what to say. "It was like a whole new emotion for me, a true celebration we never had back home."

The Indonesian refugee couple arrived in Vancouver in March last year after a sudden surge of LGBTQ persecution in their country, in which one comment by a government minister set off a tinderbox of homophobia and arrests.

As a member of a clandestine LGBTQ group in Jakarta, he'd see warnings and updates on police and right-wing militia raids on other group members' homes — with little evidence but hearsay — religious death threats and arrests. The couple would flee their own apartment any time police came to their building just in case it was for them.

"There is a wildfire of persecution across the country," he said. "They have a ‘right’ to just bust into private residences and rental apartments, whenever there’s rumours that the person living there is gay or lesbian."

So having become granted refugee status in Canada last November, celebrating Pride and also trying to raise awareness of what his peers back home continue to face go hand in hand.

Oktovianus will speak about his experiences as a gay asylum-seeker Thursday evening at an event organized by Vancouver Pride Society, alongside other members of Rainbow Refugee, a local sponsorship group he volunteers with here.



"We don’t have this kind of celebration," he said when asked if there are Pride events even in cosmopolitan Jakarta. "It’s not allowed under Indonesian law, which is based largely on morality and religius conduct.

"Celebrating homosexuality or your sexual identity is forbidden by both religious and by law … but the situation in Indonesia and south-east Asia is almost never spoken of in the West."



Leaving their homeland forever wasn't easy, and he still feels homesick and misses his community and country.

"There's nothing like Indonesian food and the landscape, we loved to travel and scuba dive," he said. "Leaving was a really long discussion between me and my husband because we had a life there — we had friends and community.

"It was no longer safe for us in Indonesia. We wanted to have our own family and a future, and to build our future from scratch, but it was a really hard decision for both of us."

But Pride celebrations aren't necessarily easy for all refugees, particularly as divisions continue to flare over whether and how to include police officers in the official parade, since so many refugees come from countries where police are active participants in persecuting LGBTQ people — and ongoing complaints of racism and racial profiling among Canadian police forces, too.



As a result, Oktovianus' group Rainbow Refugee announced it would be pulling out of the offical parade on Sunday, Aug. 6 because of members who felt "unsafe" around uniformed police officers participating in the event. But it said it would help its members who wanted to march to find an alternative group to join.



Octovianus is one of those, and is eager to march, likely as part of his union's Parade contingent.

"This weekend, I'm definitely excited about the Pride parade and celebrating throughout the whole week," he said, adding that Thursday's refugee panel is also a highlight. "This event is a space of dialogue, to communicate what different organizations in Vancouver and Rainbow Railwoad from Toronto are doing.

"I want to give a spotlight."

On Thursday evening, he and other volunteers with Rainbow Refugee will be sharing stories and calls to action at the Vancouver Pride Society and Canadian International Council-sponsored 'Welcome to Vancouver' Human Rights Discussion panel — in which Rainbow Refugee is participating and will receive some proceeds from the $20 tickets.

Planned for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, the event will "highlight the personal stories of LGBTQ2+ refugees that have made Vancouver their home and their harrowing stories of courage, strength and survival," the VPS stated in an online posting.