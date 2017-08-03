B.C. heat wave brings record-breaking temperatures, poor air quality

VANCOUVER — Air quality across southern British Columbia remains poor as smoke from wildfires and a heat wave affect the region.

The province is reporting a high health risk rating for air quality in the Fraser Valley, Kamloops, Williams Lake, eastern Metro Vancouver, Squamish, the West Shore, Whistler and Victoria.

Environment Canada has expanded its air quality advisory to cover the southern portion of the province spanning from eastern Vancouver Island to Elk Valley on the Alberta boundary.

A special weather statement also remains in effect after Wednesday's record-breaking temperatures.

White Rock broke a 1939 record by hitting 29.5 C, while the Squamish Airport broke a 1993 record with temperatures reaching 33.2 C.