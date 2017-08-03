NDP to revive an elected Vancouver school board with Oct. 14 vote

In October, Vancouverites with school-age kids can mark the one-year anniversary of when B.C. fired their nine elected school board trustees … with a brand new set of Vancouver School Board trustees.



The B.C. New Democrats will hold a board by-election Oct. 14, replacing the bureaucrat B.C. Liberals appointed to the position on Oct. 17, 2016, when the elected board was fired.



"It's time to restore the voice of Vancouver parents and citizens in how their schools are run," said education minister Rob Fleming in a statement. "Re-establishing the board as a vehicle for public discussion, debate and decisions is part of our commitment to fix our education system."

He added that "restoring a democratically elected" board in the city — after it was fired over previous trustees' refusing the province's orders to balance their budget amidst underfunding accusations — would "ensure legitimacy" and fair representation of residents' views.



The by-election will coincide with another vote, one to replace Vancouver City Councillor Geoff Meggs, who resigned after the B.C. NDP took power to become the Premier's chief of staff. Holding both by-elections together, Fleming claimed, would save the school district "up to $1.5 million," his ministry stated.



However, although the NDP has sacked a number of their rivals' appointments — notably LNG advocate and former B.C. Liberal leader Gordon Wilson this week — Fleming asked the current trustee to stay on board.

Dianne Turner, who replaced the fired board, was asked to continue as a "special advisor to help the newly elected board" once they're in place Oct. 15. Turner hasn't indicated if she'll accept the post at time of publication.



Fleming called the transition an "opportunity for renewal" in the district beset by historic conflicts with the province over spending and which had become seen as allied with the teachers union during its lengthy court battle and most recent strike.

The vote announcement came the same day as the B.C. Liberals revealed their "shadow cabinet" of government critics. Former Surrey School Board trustee Mary Polak will hold the education critic role alongside Dan Davies.

The party said its critics would help in "ensuring that the voices of all British Columbians will be heard in the Legislature."