Lana Wachowski, director of Sense8 and The Matrix, will attend Vancouver Pride

Lana Wachowski and the cast of the Netflix series Sense8 will attend several events at Vancouver Pride, including the parade on Sunday, Aug. 5.

The celebrity appearance is especially meaningful to the transgender community, said Catherine Jenkins, a board member of the Vancouver Pride Society.

“For me as a trans woman, when I see a trans woman portrayed by a trans woman on a TV show, that means a lot to me to see that representation,” Jenkins said, referring to actress Jamie Clayton who played the character Nomi Marks on Sense8.

“It’s on Netflix, which is one of the biggest media platforms in the world, and that really does help in exposing people that may not think that they have a lot of neighbours or colleagues or friends that are trans.”

Lana Wachowski and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, gained acclaim as the Wachoswki Brothers, directors of The Matrix trilogy, Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending. They are now known as the Wachowskis.

Their Netflix series Sense8 debuted in 2015. A transgender woman figures prominently in the sci-fi show, in which a group of diverse characters around the world discover they are psychically linked.

Sense8 ran for two seasons, but this June, Netflix announced the show would be cancelled. The timing — at the start of June, marked as Pride month across North America to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969 — was noted by disappointed fans.

“In a polarized time, to be honest LGBTQ people are being attacked for being who they are, this is a show that includes gay and transgendered characters, racially diverse characters, and it does so in a media landscape that’s avoid of a lot of this representation,” Jenkins said.

At Vancouver Pride, Lana Wachowski and some of the Sense8 cast will be at the Davie Street Party this Friday, Aug. 4 at Davie and Bute for a fan meet-and-greet from 8 to 9:30 p.m.