First Nations women had 800% more overdoses: B.C. crisis' new 'horrific' data

The statistics are as "horrific" as the crisis they measure, British Columbia's new mental health minister, Judy Darcy, warned.

First Nations women in B.C. were eight time more likely to overdose on drugs than non-First Nations women, and First Nations overall were five times more likely to overdose. As for fatal overdoses, the news was equally grim: one-in-ten B.C. drug deaths last year was First Nations.



The newly released data on how their communities have been slammed by the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic — although a year late because of difficulties collecting and co-ordinating the information — showed that the impact was extremely out of whack with the wider population.

Just 3.4 per cent of B.C. residents are First Nations, so the impacts of deadly opioids are clearly disproportionate and "particularly devastating" for their communities, Darcy said.



"Until this horrific crisis is behind us," she continued, the government's "focus" remains on "saving lives," but she emphasized that it's crucial to tackle the "root causes" are driving First Nations substance abuse in the first place.



Dr. Shannon McDonald, deputy chief medical health officer with the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), couldn't explain why Indigenous women were significantly overrepresented, and said there's likely no single factor.

"Many of our women have been traumatized by unspeakable experiences," she said at the release of the data on Thursday morning. "We're talking about a pain problem; people are taking care of their pain."

Thursday's announcement and data release was the culmination of reforms several years in the making, the FNHA revealed, in which health authorities, the Coroner's Service and other agencies "listened" to concerns raised about culturally "inappropriate" practices, delays returning relatives' remains to reserves causing distress, and other roadblocks to cooperation with First Nations.

But as a result, although the overdose data is significantly later than for the wider population, Thursday's event was a sign of big progress.

The key learning, according to Darcy and B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, is to ensure that First Nations communities and culture are at the centre of efforts to improve health.

"I don't pretend to have all the answers," Darcy said. "But what's crystal clear, what we know, is that what's happening with the overdose crisis in First Nations must be absolutely central to our response."

But while the statistics are "horrific," the press conference offered little solutions and no spending announcements, other than a committed "to listen," Darcy said, and to try to understand and respect Indigenous communities in responding to a crisis that is on track to take an estimated 1,536 lives across B.C. if the current rate continues.



And asked about substance addiction treatment beds in the province, Darcy admitted that "there aren't enough beds period," let alone for Indigenous peoples who very likely face a lack of treatment beds too.

