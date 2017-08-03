More Mandarin than Cantonese speakers in Metro Vancouver: census

Cantonese was once upon a time the predominant language spoken in Chinese-Canadian households. That time is over, according to new census data.



The number of Mandarin-speakers in Canada has surpassed the number of Cantonese speakers for the first time in the country’s history, according to 2016 census data released Wednesday. That's also true in the Lower Mainland, where there is a distinct difference in where the two linguistic communities live.



People who report Mandarin as their mother tongue mostly live in Richmond, the west side of Vancouver, as well as some pockets in South Surrey and Burnaby, according to census data.



Meanwhile, their Cantonese counterparts are heavily concentrated in East Vancouver and Richmond.

The results surprised analyst Andy Yan, director of The City Program at SFU.



“It is fascinating watching the Mandarin speakers really locate in some of the most expensive parts of the region. Richmond, I kind of anticipated,” said Yan, referring to the city where more than 50 per cent of residents identify as Chinese.



“But the east side of Vancouver was surprising. One thinks about the history of Vancouver and how the south-east side in particular were for the blue-collar working class professions looking for a stable space to own a home.”



The concentrations of Cantonese-speaking people are the direct result of where Hong Kong immigrants settled in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, said UBC professor Henry Yu.



Canadian immigration from the Cantonese stronghold of Hong Kong used to outnumber immigration from Mainland China three to one. But in the decade following the 1997 handover, that flipped to eight to one in Mainland China’s favour, according to Citizenship and Immigration Canada.



This dramatic switch in migration patterns, and the Chinese government’s insistence that Mandarin be the schooling language in Hong Kong, has been the source of fears that Cantonese will fade away.

While Madarin is now the most common non-English language spoken in Metro Vancouver homes, Cantonese remains the most reported mother tongue (the laungage people were taught as children) for now, according to the census data.

And nationwide, Mandarin has already overtaken Cantonese as the most common non-English mother tongue.