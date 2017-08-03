Not just your parents' PFLAG anymore

A venerable LGBTQ support organization has rebranded in an effort to be more inclusive in an age where “family” may extend beyond blood ties.

PFLAG was started in the 1970s, with the acronym originally standing for Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

“PFLAG was started by parents, for parents in the 1970s,” explained Louis Duncan-He, national director of marketing for PFLAG Canada. “Back then it was much more difficult if you were to have a child who was having those issues, to openly talk about it, it was really about how do I cope as a parent.”

PFLAG today is still a grassroots, volunteer-based organization, but whereas before attendees were nearly all parents looking for answers, today it’s a wider swath of the LGBTQ community.

“We still have parents and allies come, but we also have gay, lesbian, bisexual children come, and I think the big focus right now is the transgender community,” Duncan-He said.

While there is now more wide-spread acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships, transgender people are still widely misunderstood and face discrimination and hatred.

“In smaller communities, we notice that PFLAG chapters are really that beacon of hope for everyone to know where to go where there aren’t those resources,” Duncan-He said.

“Depending on the geographical location, the services offered are very different. They’ll connect people to other peers who can help them, they’ll send them to different websites and resources, and often it’s just a place where you can come and talk about what you’re going through.”

Underscoring the difference a supportive family can make, this year one of the Vancouver Pride Parade’s grand marshals will march alongside her entire family. Tru Wilson, now 14, and her mom, Michelle Wilson, launched a human rights challenge when her school would not let her attend as a girl.

Duncan-He recalled when he came out to his very traditional Chinese parents at 16.

“It was a very difficult time for my parents,” he said. “I don’t think they even knew where to go for resources or support — there was a language barrier. We’re at a great place right now, but it took about a decade for it to be ok.”

PFLAG’s new logo features a rainbow-coloured circle and a new slogan, “family for all.”

“With the gender symbols, there’s always a circle and there are things that protrude from it,” Duncan-He said.