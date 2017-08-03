Review to occur after B.C. Mountie shoots knife-wielding homeless camper

KELOWNA, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after an officer shot a man at a homeless camp near Kelowna.

A statement from the RCMP says a Mountie was called in Thursday afternoon to help a city bylaw officer who was responding to a complaint.

The document says a man who was living in the camp approached with a knife while the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Police say the RCMP officer eventually shot the man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.