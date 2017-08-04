British Columbia reports 111 overdose deaths in June

More than three British Columbians a day died of illicit drug overdoses in June, according to the latest statistics.

The B.C. Coroners Service announced Friday that there were 111 suspected fatal drug overdoses that month, an average of 3.7 deaths a day and a 61 per cent increase over June 2016.

Overall, the province says overdose deaths are up 88 per cent so far this year, compared to the same period in 2016.

The services says nine in 10 deaths happen indoors, and more than half (57.4 per cent) occur in a private residence.

There have been no overdose deaths at any supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.