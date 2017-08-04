Doing drugs alone in B.C. is a fatal proposition: Coroner

The B.C. Coroners Service has been gathering more data about the medical and work histories of people who die from drug overdoses in an attempt to paint a more detailed picture of why and how people are dying and how they can be helped.

The effort comes as provincial overdose deaths remain at record numbers, a trend provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall described as plateauing “at a new high.” In 2017, 780 people have died between January and June of illicit drug overdoses. In 2016, it took until November to reach 755, a number that at the time was alarmingly high.

People who do drugs alone, inside their house, are at the greatest risk of dying. To date there has not been one death at an overdose prevention site or supervised consumption site. Symptoms of overdose include not being able to rouse someone, heavy snoring or difficulty breathing.

Don’t be afraid to call 911: a new federal law called the Good Samaritan Act, will prevent you from being charged for simple possession if you call to report somebody overdosing, said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s chief coroner.

“We are seeing people dying across all walks of life,” Lapointe said during an Aug. 4 press conference to discuss the June statistics.

“Those dying at home include people who live in single room occupancy (hotels).

“They include people who live in homes in suburban neighbourhoods, in small towns or the Lower Mainland.

“They include people who work at universities and hospitals, who are students, who are parents.

“People who work in the trades: we’ve had people come home on a lunch break from work to use cocaine, and then be found dead when they didn’t show up to go back to work.”

The addition of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl to the illicit drug supply — from heroine to cocaine to methamphetamines — continues to be the cause of the high death toll.

The detailed data collection the Coroners Service has embarked on includes where people died, their mental health history, whether they had trauma in the past, their prescription history, whether they’ve accessed addiction treatment in the past, where they worked and whether they were receiving social or disability assistance.

The hope is that with a full picture of the lives of the deceased, health authorities will be able to better reach those who are hiding their drug use from family and friends and using alone.

The new minister for mental health and addictions, Judy Darcy, reiterated her government’s commitment to improve the treatment system so people can immediately get help.

Kendall said that doesn’t just include more treatment beds, but “ambulatory care, we need rapid access, we need follow up.

“We need an accessible treatment system for everybody, whether they need a bed or whether they need withdrawal management at home.”

In December 2016, the message from Kendall was starker: “we need to bring the death toll down,” he pled, speaking of the deaths and brain damage doctors and first responders were seeing at the time.

Since then, B.C. has made strides, with help from the federal government, to increase opioid replacement therapy options like suboxone and prescription heroine and has opened more overdose prevention sites and more supervised consumption sites.