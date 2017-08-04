Fire danger now extreme for Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver Regional District says fire danger in the region is now extreme, a rating that won’t be lifted until there is “significant rainfall.”

Campfires and barbecues are now prohibited in all Metro Vancouver parks, and visitors are asked to be extremely careful with “any ignition sources". Smoking is prohibited in all regional parks.

Fines for smoking or using a prohibited cooking device can range from $500 to $1,000. If you see a fire call 911 immediately to report it.

The City and District of North Vancouver and the District of West Vancouver have also banned barbecues and open fires in parks.

For those headed into the Interior this long weekend, keep in mind that the B.C. government has now prohibited the operation of any off-road vehicle on Crown land because the fire danger is so severe. The prohibition is in place for the Kamloops, Cariboo and Southeast Fire Centres. Ordinary cars are also prohibited from going off-road.