Hot, smoky conditions forecast to persist in B.C. ahead of long weekend

VANCOUVER — British Columbia is in store for another day of poor air quality due to smoke from persistent wildfires.

The province says there has been a slight improvement in air quality for most of Metro Vancouver this morning with the health risk rating at low or moderate.

But the air quality is forecast to get worse throughout the day.

The health risk is already rated high for eastern Fraser Valley, north Okanagan, Kamloops, Squamish, Whistler and Williams Lake.

Environment Canada says winds continue to bring smoke from the fires to the south coast, and an air quality advisory remains in effect for the southern part of the province.