North Vancouver phone scam targets Chinese nationals with investigation threat

Fraudsters are targeting Chinese nationals living in North Vancouver by calling victims and claiming to be a police officer in China, police are warning.

According to one person who reported the incident to police, the caller told her he needed personal information as part of an investigation in China. The victim gave her passport number and date of birth, but became suspicious when the caller wanted bank information as well.

Police say the scam is similar to a previous scheme reported in July 2017, where six Chinese nationals studying in various Metro Vancouver municipalities were told to call Chinese officials because their personal information had been compromised and they were now linked to crimes in China. All the victims were young women.

That scam progressed to threats that family members would be harmed if victims didn’t comply with demands.