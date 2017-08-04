Trudeau on Vancouver Island for summer social, kayak voyage, round table meeting

VICTORIA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his party must be ready and willing to have difficult and reasonable conversations about the economy, environment and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples leading up to the next federal election.

Trudeau spoke on Friday night to about 100 people gathered for a Liberal party event at a hotel in Victoria, B.C., saying the party must continue to bring forward new ideas that make Canada stronger.

The prime minister says he also wants to see federal Liberals elected on Vancouver Island, where New Democrats and Green leader Elizabeth May hold all of the seats.

Trudeau has spent much of the past week in B.C., including Williams Lake on Monday where he acknowledged the efforts of firefighters who have been protecting homes and communities.

Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan also took an aerial tour of the fire zone in B.C.'s central Interior on board a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter.