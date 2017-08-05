Hospital visits spike in B.C. as smoky air from wildfires persists

VANCOUVER — Poor air quality persists throughout the southern half of British Columbia as tinder-dry conditions continue to fuel wildfires.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there has been a recent spike in emergency calls and hospital visits with people suffering from respiratory and other health conditions related to the smoke and heat, particularly in the Lower Mainland.

She says some hospitals have seen twice as many visits than they normally would and health authorities are reminding the public to take precautionary measures such as exercising indoors to avoid health problems.

Environment Canada is maintaining an air quality advisory that spans from eastern Vancouver Island to Elk Valley on the Alberta border and as far north as Prince George.

People with medical conditions, infants and the elderly are encouraged to stay indoors, ideally in air conditioned environments, keep any necessary medications handy and stay hydrated.